Obituary: David Roy Lard

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Open House Meeting on Chino Valley 2040 General Plan set for Nov. 21 Hobbs clinches governor’s race, details priorities for first term PUSD begins interview process for new director of exceptional student services CVUSD superintendent hopes to get town nod for teacher housing project Pilot survives single-engine plane crash on the Verde River 50 years of friendship celebrated in Caborca, Mexico by international Sister Cities group Prescott announces Veterans Day Parade winners Man arrested for alleged attempted homicide, kidnapping in Cordes Lakes Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: David Roy Lard

David Roy Lard. (Courtesy)

David Roy Lard. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 11:06 p.m.

David Roy Lard of Paulden, Arizona, aged 69, passed away unexpectantly on November 3, 2022. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on May 13, 1953.

David had a love for the outdoors and he and his wife Linda had many adventures traveling in their 5th wheel visiting national parks and exploring the road less traveled to see what new adventure it might hold. He loved to build remote controlled gas airplanes and taking rides on his motorcycle

He enjoyed his weekly Friday morning breakfasts with the guys at a local diner. David was an electrician all his life and later in his career took on the role as a project manager/estimator with many projects under his belt. There wasn’t much David couldn’t do.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Roy Lard and Nona Faye Lard and is survived by his wife of 30 years Linda Gail Lard and his four-legged fur-baby Phoebe, his brother Michael Lard (wife Lisa) of Phoenix, Arizona and Martin Lard (wife Sandra) of Glendale, Arizona, Gene Bradford (brother-in-law) of Park City, Utah, Alice Bradford (sister-in-law) of Chino Valley, Arizona and many uncles, aunts, cousins and nephews. David was loved by all who knew him and will be missed beyond words. Fly with the angels, my love.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Institute.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: