Obituary: Carole Joan Dardis Thorne

Carole Joan Dardis Thorne. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 15, 2022 10:57 p.m.

Friends and family wish to convey the passing of Carole Joan Dardis Thorne (AKA Duffy Jo & Sparky), on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona, at the age of 89. Carole was born March 2, 1933 in Glendale, California.

She was married and widowed to Richard Thorne, has two children, Steven Thorne and Carrie Allen and four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Carole leaves behind many friends from her 24 years of volunteering at HUSD in numerous schools and positions and was a proud member of the Elks Lodge. She and her husband loved and coached youth baseball for many years. She was a skilled seamstress, knitter and crocheter of all things. Carole loved her animal rescue and adopted several dogs herself. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Ridge Church, 6540 E. 2nd St, Prescott Valley, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

