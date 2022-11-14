OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
​​Quad City Interfaith Council to host Nov. 17 Celebration of Thanks event HUSD’s meeting delayed a week due to election; now scheduled for Nov. 15 Forest service to continue cleanup of abandoned mines in Cherry Creek Mining District Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems Photo: Prescott Valley Eagle Scout honors Veterans in project County Superintendent to host public forums on replacement for Yavapai College Governing Board Nov. 15, 17 Yavapai County Supervisors set to begin process for finding replacement for County Attorney Sheila Polk Prescott Valley Police sees positive results from speed-enforcement project Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Photo: Prescott Valley Eagle Scout honors Veterans in project

During Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Nov. 10, 2022, the mayor and town council acknowledged Justin Berry, an Eagle Scout from Prescott Valley, for his diligent work in installing a Veterans memorial called “Flags of Gratitude,” which is located at Prescott Valley Park. Seen pictured are Councilman Roger Kinsinger, Berry’s parents Harold and Yvonne Berry, Justin Berry and Mayor Kell Palguta. (Courtesy)

During Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Nov. 10, 2022, the mayor and town council acknowledged Justin Berry, an Eagle Scout from Prescott Valley, for his diligent work in installing a Veterans memorial called “Flags of Gratitude,” which is located at Prescott Valley Park. Seen pictured are Councilman Roger Kinsinger, Berry’s parents Harold and Yvonne Berry, Justin Berry and Mayor Kell Palguta. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 14, 2022 9:16 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: