Prescott VA encourages veterans to check eligibility for new federal PACT Act

Originally Published: November 12, 2022 6:28 p.m.

The Prescott VA wants to encourage all area veterans who served during the Vietnam era, the Gulf War or post-9/11 to inquire about additional benefits they may be eligible for through the federal PACT Act, a historic new law that will help the federal Department of Veteran Affairs deliver care to millions of veterans affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures, according to a VA news release.

Every veteran enrolled in VA healthcare is eligible for a five-minute Toxic Exposure Screening, essentially a series of questions to help determine if he or she is eligible for additional benefits or care. All federal VA facilities, including the Prescott VA and all of its community-based clinic facilities across northern Arizona, as of Nov. 8 have this screening available, the release explained.

Three key points to be aware of: Veterans should apply for the PACT Act benefits and care now; applying for PACT Act benefits will not affect any of the veteran’s existing benefits and veterans can learn more about this by visiting va.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

“We are currently reaching out to Veterans and survivors across northern Arizona to make sure that they know about this new law and what it could mean for them and their families,” said Steve Sample, Medical Center for the Prescott VA, officially known as the Northern Arizona VA Medical Center. “We want every eligible Veteran and survivor to get the benefits and care they’ve earned and deserve.”

Information provided by Northern Arizona VA.

