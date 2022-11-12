Obituary: Olga Granillo Urias

We are deeply saddened with the passing of our mother, Olga Granillo Urias, born February 20, 1932, in Jerome, Arizona. Olga died peacefully October 28, 2022, with her family by her side.

Her oldest brother Romaldo Granillo moved her and her siblings to Prescott, Arizona, in 1944 after the passing of her mother and father. Our mother spent the rest of her adult life raising her family, working, and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren here in Prescott. Our mom was a great cook, an avid reader, and pampered and loved her cats.

Our mother is survived by oldest son Carlos; three daughters Brenda, Pam and Robyn; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

With heavy hearts and great sadness we say goodbye to our mom. “God bless you and thank you for everything you did for us.”

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.