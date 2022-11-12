Obituary: Lonnie Lloyd Wederski

Lonnie Lloyd Wederski passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022 surrounded by loving family members. He was born December 9, 1939 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Edwin and Marcella Wederski (Gilland).

Shortly after graduating high school Lonnie served in the Army Reserves and then moved to Southern California where he worked in the telecom and electronics industry. In 1981 he and his family moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Lonnie loved cars and all things mechanical. He was also quite the Mr. Fixit. These are passions he passed on to his children. He also enjoyed snow and water skiing, boating, off-roading and off-road motorcycle riding.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Billie (Eyestone) of Prescott, Arizona, son Lonnie Edwin (Jan) of Yarnell, son Scott (Robin) of Prescott, son Sean of Boise; three grandchildren: Tina Mork (Austin), Joshua Wederski (Kayla), and Jaymie Langham (Austin), all of Prescott; and six grandchildren, Addilyn, Lillian, Grayson, Duke, Owen, and Brody, all of Prescott. Services will be private for family.

