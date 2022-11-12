Obituary: Douglas Claude Shoop

Douglas Claude Shoop, Klemme, IA, 88 years of age has passed away on October 28, 2022, at the Westview Care Center, Britt, IA. Longtime former resident of Paulden, AZ and Prescott Valley, AZ. Douglas, the son of Sibert and Rose Shoop was born April 15, 1934, in Klemme, IA. He is survived by his Della Mae (Avery) Shoop, currently residing at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Forest City, IA. He is the beloved father of four daughters: Deborah Gustafson (Keith) of Belmond, IA, Donna Ingram (Tom) of Checotah, OK, Dawn R. Long (Mark, Sr.) of Paulden, AZ, and Dorothy A. Melton (Joe) of Muskogee, OK. 11 Grandchildren: Kenneth Gustafson, Angela Buksar, Rachel Gustafson, Ryan Adams, Deanna Burnett, Ivy Ingram, Nepuelong, Lorraine Headly, Amber Barton, Bobbi Jean DeLalla, and Owen Barnett. 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; a sister Blanche Reicherts of Clear Lake, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents Sibert and Rose Shoop; sister Barbara (Nutz); brother Thomas; granddaughter Claire Long and grandson Mark Long, Jr.

Doug graduated from Klemme High School and was an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the Army. He is a retired electrician from SPE in Prescott Valley, AZ.

Doug enjoyed woodworking, reading, photography, John Deere tractors, and building airplanes. His passion was flying his homebuilt Hatz Biplane.

A public memorial service with full military honors will be held April 15, 2023, location yet to be determined. Interment will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Please send memorial cards and expressions of sympathy to: Doug Shoop Family, 316 3rd Avenue N.E., Belmond, IA 50421. Andrews Funeral Homes, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510.

