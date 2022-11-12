Obituary: Alex Sanguinetti
Alex Sanguinetti, age 40 of Prescott, Arizona, died November 8, 2022 of colorectal cancer. He fought a brave, valiant, and courageous fight against this disease for 19 months. He died surrounded by family and friends at Marley House of Prescott, Arizona.
Alex is survived by his mother, Mary Gloor of Prescott, his father David Sanguinetti of Northern California and his brother Eliot Sanguinetti of Tyrone, Georgia.
He will be missed by all who had the wondrous fortune of knowing him. Our gratitude goes to the wonderful care he received through Compassus Hospice and the exceptional generosity, skilled nursing care and kindness of the entire staff of Marley House.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Our thanks to all within the community for their continuous support of our family during Alex’s journey. We are grateful.
