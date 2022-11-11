OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races Why Arizona election results are taking days 3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated Yavapai County voters go overwhelmingly Republican across state, federal offices in Nov. 8 election Photo: Ducking the temps Local serviceman offers lesson in patriotism to Del Rio Elementary School students Lack of knowledge about long-term COVID has doctors repurposing remedies Music Box Angels charity a gift to area veterans through handcrafted, music boxes Coyotes' proposed new arena in Tempe sent to public vote YCSO speed detail yields multi-offense stop

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

3-term Democratic Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran defeated

Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Arizona, is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a "Save America" rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. The vast 2nd Congressional District in Arizona will be a key factor in determining which political party has the majority in the state's delegation. Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane emerged from a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran in the Nov. 8 general election. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Arizona, is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a "Save America" rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. The vast 2nd Congressional District in Arizona will be a key factor in determining which political party has the majority in the state's delegation. Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane emerged from a crowded field of Republicans in the primary to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran in the Nov. 8 general election. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2022 1:19 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: