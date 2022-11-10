Obituary: Marie Watson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County voters go overwhelmingly Republican across state, federal offices in Nov. 8 election Photo: Ducking the temps Local serviceman offers lesson in patriotism to Del Rio Elementary School students Lack of knowledge about long-term COVID has doctors repurposing remedies Music Box Angels charity a gift to area veterans through handcrafted, music boxes Coyotes' proposed new arena in Tempe sent to public vote YCSO speed detail yields multi-offense stop Nominees for Arizona Court of Appeals Division One announced Prescott Public Library featuring D-Squared at Coffeehouse Concert November 13 ‘Visibility matters’: LGBTQ care coordinator aims to improve care for Phoenix-area veterans

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Marie Watson

Marie Watson

Marie Watson

Originally Published: November 10, 2022 8:41 p.m.

Marie Watson started her life in Minnesota with parents Palmer and Linda Anfinson and her brother Dave.

They moved to Prescott where Marie spent 2 years at Lincoln elementary school. The family then moved to Glendale, Arizona.

She attended Glendale High School where she met the love of her life Jerry Watson. They were married soon after high school. They had 2 children, Brett and Jerry, and began to travel. They lived in Washington, California, Maryland, Iceland, and Missouri.

They finally settled and chose to move to Prescott to raise their children.

They arrived in Prescott in 1972 and Marie became the assistant to the City Clerk. Soon she became the City Clerk of Prescott. She held this title for 32 years until she retired in 2005.

Marie loved cats and would foster them whenever possible. (She did wind up adopting most of them herself). She loved to bowl and travel. She also collected all sorts of cat memorabilia, pictures, statues, ornaments and knick-knacks. She spent time at the Mining Company restaurant, VFW, Eagles and Jersey Lilly Saloon. She loved to play bingo and do crossword puzzles. She acquired many friends and endeared herself to many in the Prescott area.

Marie is proceeded in death by her parents Palmer and Linda Anfinson and widowed to husband Jerry Watson.

Marie is survived by her brother David Anfinson, son Brett and wife Joanne with grandchildren Rachel and Preston. Also, her son Jerry and wife Christina along with the countless people here in Prescott who loved her dearly.

There will be a celebration of life for Marie at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, November 19, at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts, the family requests to please donate to the Yavapai Humane Society.

https://yavapaihumane.org/donate/

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: