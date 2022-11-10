Obituary: Marie Watson

Marie Watson started her life in Minnesota with parents Palmer and Linda Anfinson and her brother Dave.

They moved to Prescott where Marie spent 2 years at Lincoln elementary school. The family then moved to Glendale, Arizona.

She attended Glendale High School where she met the love of her life Jerry Watson. They were married soon after high school. They had 2 children, Brett and Jerry, and began to travel. They lived in Washington, California, Maryland, Iceland, and Missouri.

They finally settled and chose to move to Prescott to raise their children.

They arrived in Prescott in 1972 and Marie became the assistant to the City Clerk. Soon she became the City Clerk of Prescott. She held this title for 32 years until she retired in 2005.

Marie loved cats and would foster them whenever possible. (She did wind up adopting most of them herself). She loved to bowl and travel. She also collected all sorts of cat memorabilia, pictures, statues, ornaments and knick-knacks. She spent time at the Mining Company restaurant, VFW, Eagles and Jersey Lilly Saloon. She loved to play bingo and do crossword puzzles. She acquired many friends and endeared herself to many in the Prescott area.

Marie is proceeded in death by her parents Palmer and Linda Anfinson and widowed to husband Jerry Watson.

Marie is survived by her brother David Anfinson, son Brett and wife Joanne with grandchildren Rachel and Preston. Also, her son Jerry and wife Christina along with the countless people here in Prescott who loved her dearly.



There will be a celebration of life for Marie at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, November 19, at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts, the family requests to please donate to the Yavapai Humane Society.

https://yavapaihumane.org/donate/



Information provided by the family.