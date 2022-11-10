Adoption Spotlight: Jaiden
Originally Published: November 10, 2022 8:55 p.m.
Jaiden is an energetic and charming boy who loves soccer and playing with Legos. When he’s relaxing you can find him playing video games or watching PBS Kids. Jaiden also enjoys reading, playing with dogs and eating donuts,
burritos and lasagna. Get to know Jaiden and other adoptable children
at the childrensheartgallery.org.
