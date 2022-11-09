Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley, which contained credit cards and identification, according to Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD).

The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly $500. She also used that information at another location to purchase a gift card and other items totaling more than $500. And at a third location, the female suspect then attempted to cash a check using the victim’s information, police say.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 25 to 28 years old, with a medium build, standing between 5-foot to 5-foot-5, with long dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red and black camisole, blue denim shorts, black shoes, and donning a surgical mask. The female has an unknown tattoo on her right upper thigh area. No vehicle was identified, said police.

Anyone with information who can identify this subject is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.