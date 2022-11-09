Obituary: Rickey Gene Pauley

Rickey Gene Pauley of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on Nov. 3, 2022 peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

This loving and caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Sandra, and his children Jose, Chris and Josh; and his granddaughter Sayhuri. Rickey lived life to the fullest; he was loved by many. Please join us in celebrating Rickey’s life at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 East Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, 86314.

Information provided by the funeral home.