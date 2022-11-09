Obituary: Rickey Gene Pauley
Rickey Gene Pauley of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on Nov. 3, 2022 peacefully in his home with his family by his side.
This loving and caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Sandra, and his children Jose, Chris and Josh; and his granddaughter Sayhuri. Rickey lived life to the fullest; he was loved by many. Please join us in celebrating Rickey’s life at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 East Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, 86314.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
- Fire crews act fast to knock down garage blaze in Chino Valley
- Impaired driver who caused fatal 3-vehicle collision found guilty of second-degree murder
- CVPD officer recovering after being involved in collision on Highway 89
- Snow dusting/accumulation forecast for Prescott on Wednesday, Thursday
- 3 pro-district candidates outpolling 4 conservatives for PUSD Governing Board race
- Obituary: Michael Williams
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Fire crews act fast to knock down garage blaze in Chino Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: