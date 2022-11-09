Obituary: Joseph King
Joseph King of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of New York, New York, passed away Nov. 2, 2022, at age 87. He was preceded in death on Jan. 16, 2022, by the love of his life Joanna Taipale King.
Joseph King was born May 25, 1935, in Brooklyn, NewYork; he graduated from Erasmus High School in 1953, Duke University in 1957, and he served honorably in the U.S. Army.
Joseph was involved with computer technology since 1964. He was former president of the NY Amateur Computer Club. He started broadcasting on WBAI FM in August 1983 and on PRN.live online in 2016. The Personal Computer Show is a 3-time winner of the National Computer Press Award for excellence in computer radio broadcasting. He was employed at Grolier Enterprises as an editor on Grolier Encyclopedia New Book of Knowledge. He was self-employed and wrote several columns and books on computing through his publishing company, Four Seasons Publishing.
Joseph was an advocate for the mentally ill and homeless. Each morning he placed $5 in $1 bills in his pocket and distributed to homeless people as he walked around New York City.
He leaves behind Joanna’s sister Karen Taipale Brendle, husband Glenn, niece Anna Brendle Kennedy (Steven) and nephew Ian Brendle (Melanie) and two great-nieces Miriam Kennedy and Goldie Brendle.
A funeral service was held Nov. 7, at the Temple B’rith Shalom in Prescott.
Information provided by the funeral home.
