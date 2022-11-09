OFFERS
Obituary: James Richard LaFuze

Originally Published: November 9, 2022 10:07 p.m.

James Richard LaFuze, longtime owner of Thumb Butte Bronze, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Susie, son Chris (wife Mandy and children Nick, Cody, and Brittney), son Toby (wife Kirsten and daughter Bailey), daughter Meghan and five great-grandchildren (Devin, Cassidy, Michael, August, and Mazikeen), his brother Terry and wife Francis, and his sister Suzette Moe along with numerous nieces and nephews. James, known as Jim, was born in Prescott, Arizona in 1948 to Bert and Margaret LaFuze. He graduated from Northern Arizona University.

He was a devoted father, hunter, and deep-sea fisherman. Jim had a circle of friends that lasted a lifetime. He loved good guitars and antique fishing gear. Always quick to help a friend in need, he will be greatly missed, and his legacy carried on by his family.

Information provided by the family.

