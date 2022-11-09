Adoption Spotlight: Harlowe
Originally Published: November 9, 2022 5:50 p.m.
Harlowe is a sweet and affectionate young girl who enjoys playing with her Barbies and riding her scooter. She does very well in school and loves all things Peppa Pig, sparkles and unicorns. Get to know Harlowe and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
