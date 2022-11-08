Obituary: Paul Gerhardt Consoer

Paul was born on a farm near Ocheyedan, Iowa, to Henry and Martha Consoer. He attended Lone Star School for six years and then Zion Parochial School for grades 7 and 8, where he was confirmed. He graduated from Ocheyedan High School.

Paul married Lorraine Milbrath on Sept. 6, 1958, and they were blessed with six children.

Paul attended Worthington Junior College and then went on to Concordia Lay Training Institute in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served deaf congregations in Miami, Florida, South Dakota, and the surrounding regions of Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. In 1992, Paul and Lorraine retired to Payson, Arizona, and moved to Prescott Valley in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; five children, Jeffrey - Hot Springs, South Dakota, Kelly (Peggy) - Tempe, Arizona, Lori Parsons (Tom) - Los Altos, California, Linda (Bobby Kitchener) - Prescott Valley, Arizona, Amy Boeding (Larry) - Littleton, Colorado; 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, and son, Brad.

Memorial gifts can go to Trinity Lutheran Church of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Angels Care Hospice. Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Information provided by the family.