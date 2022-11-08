Obituary: Nannette McGrath
Nannette McGrath completed her earthly journey and passed peacefully at the age of 82 on Nov. 1, 2022 at home. She was surrounded by her husband, all three children, and four of her grandchildren.
Nan had been a resident of Prescott, Arizona for 24 years, was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered at the Elks Opera House Guild, Prescott Center for the Arts, and in the Yavapai Hills Social Committee for a number of years. She fully embraced the history and culture of Prescott along with its beautiful scenery and wildlife.
She is succeeded by her husband, Tom McGrath; three children Ken (and Lori) Brand, Jeff (and Donna) Brand, and Jenny (and Tom) Martin; three step-children Kathy Beddow; Jim (and Kathy) McGrath and Mark (and Darci) McGrath; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
- Photos: Halloween around the Prescott area!
- Fire crews act fast to knock down garage blaze in Chino Valley
- Plans for 26-acre travel center in Cordes Junction up for Board of Supervisors’ consideration Wednesday
- Impaired driver who caused fatal 3-vehicle collision found guilty of second-degree murder
- CVPD officer recovering after being involved in collision on Highway 89
- Snow dusting/accumulation forecast for Prescott on Wednesday, Thursday
- Obituary: Michael Williams
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: