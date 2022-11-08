Obituary: Nannette McGrath

Nannette McGrath completed her earthly journey and passed peacefully at the age of 82 on Nov. 1, 2022 at home. She was surrounded by her husband, all three children, and four of her grandchildren.

Nan had been a resident of Prescott, Arizona for 24 years, was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered at the Elks Opera House Guild, Prescott Center for the Arts, and in the Yavapai Hills Social Committee for a number of years. She fully embraced the history and culture of Prescott along with its beautiful scenery and wildlife.

She is succeeded by her husband, Tom McGrath; three children Ken (and Lori) Brand, Jeff (and Donna) Brand, and Jenny (and Tom) Martin; three step-children Kathy Beddow; Jim (and Kathy) McGrath and Mark (and Darci) McGrath; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Information provided by the family.