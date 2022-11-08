OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight: Damone

Damone. (Courtesy)

Damone. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 8, 2022 7:08 p.m.

Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

