Pets of the Week: Sparklight group (Catty Shack)

This group was named for the wonderful Sparklight employees who found them in a wood pile on some vacant land at the age of 10 days! They have grown into very good looking kittens and super friendly because of being in foster care from a young age.

Four males, all black and white, one little all black female. All sweet.

If interested in any of these cuties, please contact foster mom Elizabeth at 928-848-9509. They also can be seen online at cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.