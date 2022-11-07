Pet of the Week: Penelope (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Penelope, an approximately 2-1/2-year-old Bassett Hound mix. Penelope came to us as a stray. She was not claimed and is now looking for a new, special home.
It appears Penelope suffers from some congenital and possibly neurological problems. She has slower reflexes on her left side and tends to lean her head to the left and circle left. Other than those things, Penelope is a healthy girl who enjoys the company of other dogs.
Penelope is quite timid around new people and will take time to adjust to a new living environment. We are looking for a calm household that will give her all the time she needs to make that transition. Penelope is spayed, up to date on shots, and microchipped.
If you would like to meet Penelope, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
