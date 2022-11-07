Pet of the Week: Oscar (United Animal Friends)

Oscar is an example of what everyone wants in a puppy. He is playful, loving and smart. Plus, just look at that adorable face!

Oscar loves playing fetch and even brings the ball back! He enjoys running and play-wrestling with other dogs and has good manners. A very mellow guy, he winds down quickly after play sessions. Oscar would be a great family addition.

Oscar is about 6 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. His mix of breeds probably includes Retriever, Labrador and Cattle Dog.

If you are interested in adopting Oscar, complete an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.