Pet of the Week: Kit Kat (Yavapai Humane Society)
Kit Kat is an adorable, lovable 8-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has been with us since July. He had a previous fracture on his right front leg which has healed but not completely straight, which causes him to have a strange walk, but he’s still active and very playful.
He absolutely loves getting attention and gets very pushy letting you know he wants lots of loving and petting. He can get a little rambunctious at times but he’s just wanting to play and get all your attention.
He needs to be inside-only with no other cats as he is FIV positive, which is a disease that affects a cat’s immune system. It is a cat-only disease, it cannot be spread to humans or dogs, and does not shorten a cat’s lifespan.
Kit Kat can be in a home with another FIV positive cat and is currently housed here with Chanel, who also is FIV positive. If you’d like to meet Kit Kat or Chanel, give us a call at 928-445-2666 or visit yavapaihumane.org for more information.
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
