Obituary: Lucille Abbate Darpino

Originally Published: November 7, 2022 9:34 p.m.

Lucille Abbate Darpino, a resident of Prescott, Arizona, born in Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to: Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona, 335 E. Aubrey Street, Prescott, AZ, 928-776-8686.

Arrangements by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

