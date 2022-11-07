Fire crews act fast to knock down garage blaze in Chino Valley

At approximately 11:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to a structure fire located in the 2000 block at North Reed Road in Chino Valley.

Upon arrival crews found a 900-square-foot detached garage fully engulfed.

Defensive operations were immediately put into motion and a quick knock down was achieved in approximately 15 minutes, according to Rick Chase, fire marshal for CAFMA.

The fire did not spread to other houses; however, three vehicles located in the garage in addition to an RV camper parked next to it were a total loss.

No injuries were reported, Chase confirmed.

Six fire apparatuses including one water tender were on scene. Crews remained on scene to tend to hot spots. Prescott Fire Department, the Chino Valley Police Department and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office were also there.

- Debra Winters, The Daily Courier