Obituary: Trudy Anne Rogers

Trudy Anne Rogers passed on 10/27/22. Though born in Iowa 9/7/41, she grew up in Prescott, Arizona and graduated from grade and high schools there.

After moving to Phoenix and going to ASU, she went to work for the Arizona Department of Education, working there until her retirement. She then began traveling with her life partner Stewart Miller, who preceded her in death. Trudy loved to be with family and friends, especially on the holidays, with Thanksgiving and Christmas being her favorites.

She is survived by her son Brian Albright, brother Frank Chemas, several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Violetta Chemas and Thomas Rogers, brothers Joe, Tom and Bill Rogers and sister-in-law Debra Chemas.

In lieu of flowers, contribution to either the Arizona Humane Society or PBS Network in her name would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

