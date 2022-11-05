Obituary: Michael Williams
Michael Williams, 53, a 27-year resident of Prescott, Arizona departed this life Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Prescott. He was born May 11, 1969 in Anaheim, California to Morley & Carolyn Williams.
Mike Williams is known by many in the Prescott Area as a concrete cutter but more so as a friend. He passed suddenly after an undetected heart defect. He was charismatic and always had a smile on his face. He was the man to stop and help when you needed a jump or ran out of gas. He was an incredibly talented racecar driver in off road racing as well as circletrack. He spent many nights on the podium at Prescott Valley Raceway where many called him “Golden Shoes”. He loved to hunt, fish, race, and spend time with his family. His presence will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his cousins Jason and Jake as well as father-in-law Dee, Grandmother Libby, Grandmother Bertha, and Grandfather Leon.
He is survived by his parents, Morley & Carolyn Williams and Deanna Cameron, loving wife, Melanie, children, Emily, Grant, and Bree. Siblings Carrie, Donna, Todd, Johnny, Ryan. His best friend Garrett, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers: Please send his family your best wishes, love, and prayers through this difficult time.
Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Mike’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
