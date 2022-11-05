Obituary: Judith May Dewberry

Judith May Dewberry, 80, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, went home to be with the Lord and her son on October 29, 2022. She was born June 23, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio to Roy and Lillian (Hylan) Goss.

Judy married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart, Tommy Joe Dewberry September 30, 1960. They had 62 amazing years of marriage and raised two wonderful children together.

Judy was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. She retired after 14 years of working for the United States Postal Service.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, daughters Lillian Kathryn and Peggy Dewberry, grandchildren Lisa Erickson and Steve Harris as well as four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Joe Dewberry, Jr.

Services for Judith will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69 Prescott Valley, AZ on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation begins at 9 a.m., and the service will be at 10 a.m. This will be followed with a graveside service and burial at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Ave, in Phoenix, AZ at 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.

