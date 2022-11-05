Obituary: Jennifer Louise Ford

Jennifer Louise Ford, 47, of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away on October 15, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Jennifer was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Nancy and Aubrey Engstrom on July 17, 1975. She went to school at Bradshaw High School.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Clarence Stegall and her uncle Paul Timothy Stegall. She is survived by her sisters Sarah (Troy) Green and Stacey Whalen, her brothers Steven Gibbs, Jonathan Whalen and Josh (Karen) Whalen, her nieces Hannah Whalen, Grace Green, and Bella Whalen, her parents Nancy and Aubrey Engstrom, and all other immediate and extended family.