Obituary: Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett

Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett passed away in her sleep at the age of 99 years in the early morning of October 17, 2022 at Edgewood Arbor Memory Care in Beaverton, Oregon.

A graveside memorial service is planned for 1:00-2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

She was born August 10, 1923, the eighth of 10 children born to Maria (Mary) Magdeline Rosin Heidtman and Carl Frederick Wilhelm Heidtman of West Branch Township near Skandia on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The family pioneered a 120-acre parcel that was logged and farmed.

After graduating from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Dorothy enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and spent the remainder of World War II serving in field hospitals on the Pacific islands of Saipan and Tinian, located midway between New Guinea and Japan. These hospitals treated tens of thousands of casualties of the war in the Pacific, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

After WWII, Dorothy purchased a car and traveled with friends throughout the U.S. She learned to fly an airplane and held a private pilots license. In 1948, she completed a 9-month course at The Grace Hospital in Detroit, and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She moved to New York to work in large hospitals, where she met and married Thomas Corbett in 1954. Sons Thomas Joseph Jr. (b. 1957) and James Robert (b. 1965) were born in New York.

In 1966, the family moved to Bagdad, Arizona, a small company-owned mining town, where Dorothy became the Head Nurse at the local hospital. The boys graduated from high school in Bagdad, and completed Bachelor degrees at the University of Arizona.

Dorothy’s husband passed in 1989, but she remained in Bagdad until her retirement in 1994, when she moved to Tucson to live near her sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Carl Johnson. After Carl’s death, Gladys left to live with her daughter, and Dorothy entered assisted living near son James in California in 2012.

Dorothy moved to Brookdale Memory Care in Beaverton, Oregon, in 2018, and was watched over by Sue, Jack and Dianne Garland, Tom’s in-laws. At their behest, Dorothy moved to Edgewood Arbor Memory Care where she spent her last three years in a loving and caring environment. Tenderly Hospice provided palliative care and lived up to their name.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Corbett (d. 1989), her sisters Rhoda and Gladys, and brothers Elmer, William, Robert, Carl, Gehrhardt, Lowell, and John. She is survived by son Thomas, his wife Debra Garland Corbett, son James, his wife Renee Reuling Corbett, their sons Thomas and Connor, daughter Alexandra (Corbett) Drescher, her husband Jonathan James (J.J.) Drescher, and their children Harper and Merritt.

