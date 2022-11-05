Obituary: Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to retire at end of 2022 New workforce housing committee up for vote by Prescott Council this week PUSD Governing Board candidate Andy Nelson resigns GOP precinct committeeman post Prescott High School Early College program at Yavapai earning high marks Judge rules defense attorneys can contact crime victims, families directly AARP Foundation provides free tax services Prescott Economic Initiatives’ business promotion campaign wins state Golden Prospector award Need2Know: Prescott Valley Safeway celebrates re-opening after remodeling; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties opens Prescott office; Foothills Bank celebrates 25th anniversary Join Embry-Riddle’s distinguished speaker Dr. Richard Holdaway for ‘Journeys Through Space & Time’ Prescott National Forest to waive fees on Veterans Day

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett
1923 — 2022

Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett. (Courtesy)

Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 5, 2022 8:36 p.m.

Dorothy Leona Heidtman Corbett passed away in her sleep at the age of 99 years in the early morning of October 17, 2022 at Edgewood Arbor Memory Care in Beaverton, Oregon.

A graveside memorial service is planned for 1:00-2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

She was born August 10, 1923, the eighth of 10 children born to Maria (Mary) Magdeline Rosin Heidtman and Carl Frederick Wilhelm Heidtman of West Branch Township near Skandia on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The family pioneered a 120-acre parcel that was logged and farmed.

After graduating from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Dorothy enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and spent the remainder of World War II serving in field hospitals on the Pacific islands of Saipan and Tinian, located midway between New Guinea and Japan. These hospitals treated tens of thousands of casualties of the war in the Pacific, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

After WWII, Dorothy purchased a car and traveled with friends throughout the U.S. She learned to fly an airplane and held a private pilots license. In 1948, she completed a 9-month course at The Grace Hospital in Detroit, and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She moved to New York to work in large hospitals, where she met and married Thomas Corbett in 1954. Sons Thomas Joseph Jr. (b. 1957) and James Robert (b. 1965) were born in New York.

In 1966, the family moved to Bagdad, Arizona, a small company-owned mining town, where Dorothy became the Head Nurse at the local hospital. The boys graduated from high school in Bagdad, and completed Bachelor degrees at the University of Arizona.

Dorothy’s husband passed in 1989, but she remained in Bagdad until her retirement in 1994, when she moved to Tucson to live near her sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Carl Johnson. After Carl’s death, Gladys left to live with her daughter, and Dorothy entered assisted living near son James in California in 2012.

Dorothy moved to Brookdale Memory Care in Beaverton, Oregon, in 2018, and was watched over by Sue, Jack and Dianne Garland, Tom’s in-laws. At their behest, Dorothy moved to Edgewood Arbor Memory Care where she spent her last three years in a loving and caring environment. Tenderly Hospice provided palliative care and lived up to their name.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Joseph Corbett (d. 1989), her sisters Rhoda and Gladys, and brothers Elmer, William, Robert, Carl, Gehrhardt, Lowell, and John. She is survived by son Thomas, his wife Debra Garland Corbett, son James, his wife Renee Reuling Corbett, their sons Thomas and Connor, daughter Alexandra (Corbett) Drescher, her husband Jonathan James (J.J.) Drescher, and their children Harper and Merritt.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: