Friday, Nov. 04
Weather
Today is last day to vote early in-person or vote replacement ballot

Originally Published: November 4, 2022 8 a.m.

Yavapai County Recorder Michelle M. Burchill has announced that the last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot is Friday, Nov. 4.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot at the:

  • Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, M–F 8am – 5pm;

  • Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, M–F 9am – 4pm;

  • Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, M–F 8am – 5pm;

  • Proper identification is required.

Emergency voting is available Monday, Nov. 7, at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Offices, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, and 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, from 8am to 5pm.

DO NOT MAIL your completed ballot now as your ballot will not arrive in time and late ballots will not be tabulated.

All voted ballots must be hand delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, to an Official Ballot Drop Box, or a Voter Center location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Please consider using one of the 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout Yavapai County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5 cents per ballot in tax dollars:

  • Bagdad Bagdad Justice Court, 100 Main St.

  • Paulden Public Library, 16 Big Chino Road

  • Black Canyon City, Black Canyon City Library, 34701 S. Old Black Canyon Hwy

  • Prescott County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.

  • Camp Verde Town Hall, 473 S. Main St.

  • Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

  • Camp Verde, Yavapai-Apache Nation Community Center, 3462 Smith Ave.

  • Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive

  • Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89

  • Sedona, Village of Oak Creek Fire Station, 125 Slide Rock Road

  • Clarkdale Town Hall, 39 N. 9th St.

  • Seligman, Seligman Library, 54170 N. Floyd St.

  • Congress, Congress Library, 26750 Santa Fe Road

  • Skull Valley, U.S. Post Office, 3085 S. Iron Springs Road

  • Cottonwood, County Administration Building, 10 S. 6th St.

  • Spring Valley Public Library, 17320 E. Mule Deer Drive

  • Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69

  • Yarnell, Yarnell Justice Court, 22591 S. Looka Way

  • Jerome Town Hall, 600 Clark St.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or email voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Please follow them at facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and twitter.com/yavapairecorder.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder's Office.

