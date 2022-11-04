Today is last day to vote early in-person or vote replacement ballot
Yavapai County Recorder Michelle M. Burchill has announced that the last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot is Friday, Nov. 4.
Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot at the:
Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, M–F 8am – 5pm;
Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, M–F 9am – 4pm;
Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, M–F 8am – 5pm;
Proper identification is required.
Emergency voting is available Monday, Nov. 7, at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Offices, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, and 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, from 8am to 5pm.
DO NOT MAIL your completed ballot now as your ballot will not arrive in time and late ballots will not be tabulated.
All voted ballots must be hand delivered to the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, to an Official Ballot Drop Box, or a Voter Center location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.
Please consider using one of the 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout Yavapai County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5 cents per ballot in tax dollars:
Bagdad Bagdad Justice Court, 100 Main St.
Paulden Public Library, 16 Big Chino Road
Black Canyon City, Black Canyon City Library, 34701 S. Old Black Canyon Hwy
Prescott County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.
Camp Verde Town Hall, 473 S. Main St.
Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.
Camp Verde, Yavapai-Apache Nation Community Center, 3462 Smith Ave.
Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive
Chino Valley Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89
Sedona, Village of Oak Creek Fire Station, 125 Slide Rock Road
Clarkdale Town Hall, 39 N. 9th St.
Seligman, Seligman Library, 54170 N. Floyd St.
Congress, Congress Library, 26750 Santa Fe Road
Skull Valley, U.S. Post Office, 3085 S. Iron Springs Road
Cottonwood, County Administration Building, 10 S. 6th St.
Spring Valley Public Library, 17320 E. Mule Deer Drive
Dewey-Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 69
Yarnell, Yarnell Justice Court, 22591 S. Looka Way
Jerome Town Hall, 600 Clark St.
Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or email voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.
The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Please follow them at facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and twitter.com/yavapairecorder.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder's Office.
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Photos: Halloween around the Prescott area!
- Plans for 26-acre travel center in Cordes Junction up for Board of Supervisors’ consideration Wednesday
- Need2Know: Quad City Auctions launches in Prescott area; Hospice of the Pines moves to new location; Your CBD Store opens in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police investigating illegal campaign activities impacting 2 Republican PUSD candidates
- CVPD officer recovering after being involved in collision on Highway 89
- Impaired driver who caused fatal 3-vehicle collision found guilty of second-degree murder
- Snow dusting/accumulation forecast for Prescott on Wednesday, Thursday
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Photos: Halloween around the Prescott area!
- Impaired driver who caused fatal 3-vehicle collision found guilty of second-degree murder
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: