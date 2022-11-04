OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court Ride to the polls: Grassroots effort gets people out to vote on the Navajo Nation Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to retire at end of 2022 Arizona death row prisoner's clemency bid rejected by board High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona Today is last day to vote early in-person or vote replacement ballot Pile burning planned in Prescott Basin on Bradshaw Ranger District near Goldwater Lake Donations still being sought for Sgt. Rick Lopez memorial

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Nov. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Ride to the polls: Grassroots effort gets people out to vote on the Navajo Nation

In 2019, Hector Gomez, Daniel Zepeda and Rogelio Diaz founded Connecting Compton, which provides Compton, California, a place where people of all ages and cultures can ride with unity, belonging and pride. They spoke Oct. 15, 2022, at a Ride to the Polls event in Kayenta. (Photo by Campbell Wilmot/Cronkite News)

In 2019, Hector Gomez, Daniel Zepeda and Rogelio Diaz founded Connecting Compton, which provides Compton, California, a place where people of all ages and cultures can ride with unity, belonging and pride. They spoke Oct. 15, 2022, at a Ride to the Polls event in Kayenta. (Photo by Campbell Wilmot/Cronkite News)

Athena Ankrah Cronkite News
Originally Published: November 4, 2022 9:18 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: