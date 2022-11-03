OFFERS
Donations still being sought for Sgt. Rick Lopez memorial

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Richard Lopez (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

DEBRA WINTERS, The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 3, 2022 9:10 p.m.

Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation are honoring the memory of Sgt. Rick Lopez, of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on June 28, 2022.

R-Lo, as Lopez was known as, is being remembered with a memorial that his family and community can visit and use as they remember the ultimate sacrifice he gave.

Lopez had been conducting surveillance per a search warrant on Robert McDowell’s home near Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road, in Cordes Lakes, when he was shot and killed by a suspect. Lopez was with the YCSO 14 years before his death.

The Friends organization is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that has a vested interest in providing support for parks, programming, education, arts and culture and recreation throughout the Prescott Valley community. Businesses, as well as individuals who donate, are eligible for a tax write-off, according to Miles Kastner, chairman of the Friends of Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation.

“Some of our projects include, park development and improvements, event sponsorship and scholarships for a wide variety of recreation classes such as swimming, ballet, piano, painting and martial arts,” he added.

The Friends organization has been working in conjunction with the Lopez family in designing the memorial in a way that both represents and honors their fallen hero.

“It is humble, yet functional, and will serve the community like R-Lo did every day,” Kastner said.

The memorial will consist of a bench and a boulder with a plaque that overlooks the Antelope Park Splash Pad, located just south of Coyote Springs Elementary School near the corner of North Cattletrack Road and Powers Avenue, Kastner explained. Three cedar trees have also been planted on the opposite side to provide shade to the area. These trees represent his rank with the YCSO. A trash receptacle will also be placed there and the existing sidewalk will be expanded along with the addition of a memorial concrete slab to make the area ADA accessible for those with disabilities.

“The family is very honored that the Friends organization, along with the town, are building such a noble tribute to a dedicated hero,” said Lopez’ wife, Kymberli.

And per the request of the Lopez family, any funds in excess of the project’s cost, are to be donated to the Town of Prescott Valley’s Play It Forward scholarship fund created for reduced and/or no fee parks and recreation programs.

The Play it Forward scholarship, Kastner explained, allows children of Prescott Valley to participate in town-sponsored activities no matter their income levels. For example, children could take swimming lessons provided at the Mountain Valley Pool at a reduced cost or no cost depending on the need.

“The Lopez family has shared with us that this scholarship represents who R-Lo was and the selflessness he shared with the community every day,” he said.

Tax-exempt donations to the project can be made by making checks payable to the Friends of PV Parks and Rec, with R-Lo written in the memo, and mail to POB 25302, Prescott Valley, AZ, 86312.

