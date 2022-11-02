Obituary: Henry Montoya Trillo
Henry Montoya Trillo, age 84, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 29, 2022, after a short illness, with his daughter Teresa Montoya of Massachusetts and his wife of 36 years Vicki by his side.
Henry was born in Dos Cabezas, Arizona, and spent most of his childhood in Tucson, Arizona. He worked in insurance claims in Tucson, Arizona, and Phoenix, Arizona. Henry and Vicki retired to Dewey, Arizona, in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother, and his son Hank Trillo. He was survived by a brother and sister, his daughter Teresa Montoya and her two sons Ben and Nick, a sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews and their children.
Henry’s wishes were to be cremated and that there were to be no services.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.
Information provided by the funeral home.
