Church News: Nov. 3, 2022

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship as of Nov. 3, 2022.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah, “Shabbat Lech Lecha” Nov. 5. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses how destructive arrogance can be and how healing compassion can be. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 5783 new calendars here! Contact for details. Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible! VOTE!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We are TRADITIONAL Anglicans, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer you remember! Sundays, Holy Communion 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Morning Prayer, 10 a.m. A rummage and bake sale will be held Nov. 18 and 19. We are known for great bargains! Shop for the holidays!

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave Prescott, please enter through the back door. For more info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church has three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 2980 Willow Creek Road. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “Question Mark Burning, Proudly Pluralistic.” As Unitarian Universalists, we can choose from many sources for our beliefs. What sources guide your spiritual life? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 Join us Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and fellowship to follow and ending with an adult bible study at 11 a.m. Tuesday another adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Friday at 9:30 a.m. is a women’s Bible study. We just had our 40th anniversary celebration.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. Please join us. Everyone welcome!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Join us Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school meets 10 a.m. Sunday, ages 4-16 welcome. For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call (928) 708-0018.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, welcomes everyone to worship in traditional Eucharist Service, www.slecp.org or call 928-778-4499 for information. Saturdays 5:30 p.m., Sundays 8 & 10 a.m. Offering Adult Education Class and up to 2nd grade Sunday School 9:10 to 9:50 a.m.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org, 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, www.CSLPrescott.org, (928) 778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services: 9 & 11 a.m. Join us Nov. 6 for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “Too Blessed to Be Stressed.” Musical guest is Kirsten Plambeck. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott United Methodist Church, Worship services Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook.com/prescottumc and YouTube (prescottumc.com/videos). Online Prayer Time at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. 505 West Gurley. 928-778-1950

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church. 10 a.m. worship service Sunday Nov. 6, the 22nd Sunday after Pentecost, All Saints Day. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “The Daffodil Principle.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, Nov. 6, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach the sermon “Honor Your Favorite Saint” on 1 John 3:1-3 and Matthew 5:1-12 for All Saints’ Sunday. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM is affiliated with Christian International & Andrew Womack Ministries. Come expecting to receive. www.realmsofgloryministriescom or 928-717-1710 for prayer.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 a.m. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch 11 a.m. Nov. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available. Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m. Next meeting is Nov. 10. Care Givers Support Group is Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m.

- Prescott Community Church, Big Rummage & Book Sale 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Saturday, Nov. 12, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Find furniture, books, puzzles, toys and games, housewares, arts and crafts supplies, and many other treasures. Shop on Saturday, then come back on Sunday to worship with us at 10:30 a.m.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Come be a part of our Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m., or check out one of our Sunday School classes. This week, we continue with our series on Acts as Pastor Matt teaches Acts 14:19-28 - “The Church on Mission.” Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10a.m. Sunday Worship, Nov. 6, welcomes Rev. David Gruenhagen, Lutheran Heritage Foundation representative, as guest preacher, speaking about LHF’s mission work around the globe and how God calls people to faith through the Lutheran literature available in their own languages.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 SR-89. Concert Sunday Nov. 6, 3 p.m. Chino Valley Community Choir presents “America the Beautiful” Salute to Veterans. Honoring servicemen and women, songs by John Denver, Paul Simon and Aaron Copland. Gospel songs, patriotic sing-alongs. Free concert. Donations appreciated for the Gary Sinise Foundation

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley. Veterans Day Concert 4 p.m. Friday. Nov. 11, Chino Valley Community Choir presents “America the Beautiful” Veterans Salute. Songs by John Denver, Paul Simon. Military songs: This is the Army Mr Jones, Stout Hearted Men, Gospel, patriotic sing-alongs. Free concert.

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is hosting an eight-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college & teens at 9:30 a.m. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sunday 5 p.m. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: www.prescottnazarene.com Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 am. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “SHOWING UP IS HALF THE BATTLE.” Join Thatcher Bohrman as he walks us through how to hold space, listen, connect and share our gifts more fully with the world. His wife Meg Bohrman will join with music. 11 a.m. Sunday Nov. 6, 945 Rancho Vista. Masks mandatory.

- American Lutheran Church – We have both traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.