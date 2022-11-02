Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Originally Published: November 2, 2022 10:09 p.m.
Anthony loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
