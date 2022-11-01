Obituary Notice: Lavern Berryman

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

Emergency Preparedness Fair set for Nov. 12 in PV

Arizona public schools face massive budget cuts

CVPD officer recovering after being involved in collision on Highway 89

Local school district letter scores show both promise, room for improvement

PUSD Governing Board campaign tally: almost $60K

Snow dusting/accumulation forecast for Prescott on Wednesday, Thursday

Forest crews treat hundreds of acres of debris piles in Granite Basin

Growing Forward: Gobble, gobble — events, holidays are bright!

Your vote can determine the future of Arizona’s water