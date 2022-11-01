Obituary: Michael ‘Mike’ Flannery

Michael “Mike” Flannery passed away peacefully at 74, on Oct. 22, 2022, with his wife Allison and his family at his side, in his beloved Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. He had dealt with Lung Cancer for a year, the rare battle he lost. A day before his death, he was baptized Catholic.

Born Dec. 19, 1947, at Sidney Hospital, Mike’s mother, Irene Ketchem-Flannery-Hoffmann raised Mike and his brother Jack, and sisters Fran and Kathy in Oneonta, New York. They enjoyed a fun, lively childhood together. He later moved to a dairy farm in Mount Vision, to live with caring foster parents, Mildred and Lloyd Gregory.

After attending Morris High School, Mike joined the Army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam, where he was severely wounded several times. He received four purple hearts and one Bronze Star and spent the next year and a half recuperating on Ward 4D of Valley Forge Army Hospital with many other amputees from the war.

His life changed drastically, but Mike persevered. He met his wife Allison in Oneonta, New York, where they lived for several years before he went to college. Their first of many adventurous road trips was to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, and then Ohio University in Athens, Ohio where he received a BFA in Photography. They returned to New York, then another Cross-Country trip to Prescott, Arizona.

Shortly after arriving, Mike was recruited to be a part of a Vietnam Veteran’s Rap Group at the Prescott VA Medical Center. After receiving PTSD Counseling, these Vets were driven to help other veterans “Come Home”. The Rap Group Vets established Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 95, and Mike became their first President. He also became the first VVA Arizona State Chairman, and was on VVA National Committees, as well. Working closely with Cameron McKinley, head Psychologist of the Prescott VAMC, these vets saw the need for a Vet Center in Prescott, separate from the VA. VVA 95 appointed Mike to work with Congress to pass a bill to bring Vet Centers to rural America. After over a year of lobbying, the current Prescott Vet Center, and many others in rural communities throughout the country were authorized, changing the lives of many veterans and their families for years to come.

Mike lost his leg in Vietnam … but found himself in Prescott Valley. It was more than just streets and stores to him. It became his home, his “safe place to land”. Mike served on the PV Town Council as a Council Member and then Vice Mayor for 13 years, and the Parks and Recreation Commission for eight years before that. He worked tirelessly on Parks, Roads, Water, Redistricting, Personnel, the Military Service Monument and more. He was active in the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the first Chair of Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation (PVEDF). Mike served many years on the Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority (IDA). He chaired the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) and participated in many other organizations throughout the County and State, dealing with Water, Transportation, Economic Development and Planned Growth.

It was a true labor of love, working side by side with enthusiastic volunteers and leaders to help the fledgling town grow, to become the thriving community it is today.

Mike was greatly loved by his siblings Jack Flannery, Fran Flannery, and Kathy Robinson, as well as his in-laws, Jack Robinson, Becky Flannery, Aggie Murray, Anita and Martin Vanlith-Cohen, Fern Simes, and Rick Bernstein, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, all across the country.

Friends were hugely important to Mike too. He loved people, and deeply valued friendships, both recent and from decades past. Distance and life got in the way, but he never forgot or stopped loving and caring.

Mike enjoyed traveling but especially loved driving. He and Allison crisscrossed the entire country with multiple road trips and covered every inch of the coastal United States. He continued his photography throughout his life as well. But his greatest joy was the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia. He was a lifelong Deadhead, and lived by their music and words, which helped him through many hard times. Often quoting them and marveling, “What a long, strange trip it’s been …”.

Funeral Services will be held at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium / Council Chambers, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 1st Floor, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. Internment with full military honors will promptly start at 1 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey. Parking is limited, please arrive earlier. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Prescott Vet Center can be mailed to: Northern Arizona VA Health Care, ATT: Voluntary Services, GPF 9041 (Prescott Vet Center) - address: 500 Hwy 89N, Prescott, AZ 86313.

Information provided by the funeral home.