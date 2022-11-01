Adoption Spotlight: Neveah V.
Originally Published: November 1, 2022 7:34 p.m.
Neveah is a friendly and sweet girl who exudes joy. She loves to play in the pool, being pushed in the swings at the park and to play with her toys. Neveah wants to stay active, happy and loves being social. Get to know Neveah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Prescott man allegedly shot by roommate, in stable condition at hospital, police say
- Photos: Halloween around the Prescott area!
- Need2Know: Quad City Auctions launches in Prescott area; Hospice of the Pines moves to new location; Your CBD Store opens in Prescott Valley
- Plans for 26-acre travel center in Cordes Junction up for Board of Supervisors’ consideration Wednesday
- Obituary: Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall
- $900K construction project will add new sidewalk, parking spaces near Prescott Public Library
- Fire damages Yavapai Humane Society; no animals injured
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Two killed in mobile home fire in Village of Lynx Creek
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Photo: High winds = damage
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: