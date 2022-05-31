Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting Community Excellence Awards nominations
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual Community Excellence Awards. There are nine award categories, and the chamber is looking for community members and organizations that have gone above and beyond to make the community great.
Categories include the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Community Enhancement, Citizen of the Year, Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Prescott Valley Heritage Award, Chamber Member of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.
To submit a nomination, visit the chamber link: https://bit.ly/3LCYUVz
Deadline for submissions is June 17.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Obituary: Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson
- Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County
- Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 31, 2022
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Breaking: Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: