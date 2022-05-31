Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting Community Excellence Awards nominations

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual Community Excellence Awards. There are nine award categories, and the chamber is looking for community members and organizations that have gone above and beyond to make the community great.

Categories include the Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year, Community Enhancement, Citizen of the Year, Student of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Organization of the Year, Prescott Valley Heritage Award, Chamber Member of the Year and Business Leader of the Year.

To submit a nomination, visit the chamber link: https://bit.ly/3LCYUVz

Deadline for submissions is June 17.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.