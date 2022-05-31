Hummel's hit in 10th rallies Diamondbacks past Braves 8-7

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
City works toward paying down $7.55M debt for new City Hall Yavapai County superintendent to host information meeting for Governing Board candidates June 15 Senate Republicans squash vote on background check requirement for firearms buys State spelling winner from Prescott shining already in national competition Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce accepting Community Excellence Awards nominations Prescott Police officers issue 98 traffic violations in focused patrol on Prescott Lakes Parkway Arizona in Brief: Man found dead of gunshot wound outside Phoenix landfill Police Chief Bob Ticer plans to build on the department’s ‘very strong foundation’ Reminder: Security updates to browsers coming for Courier, PNI websites Arizona parents on the hunt for baby formula turn to each other for help

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, June 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Hummel's hit in 10th rallies Diamondbacks past Braves 8-7
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) shouts as he head home with the winning run against the Atlanta Braves during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 8-7. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) shouts as he head home with the winning run against the Atlanta Braves during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 8-7. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 11:39 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries