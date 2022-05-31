Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Police Chief Bob Ticer plans to build on the department’s ‘very strong foundation’ Reminder: Security updates to browsers coming for Courier, PNI websites Arizona parents on the hunt for baby formula turn to each other for help Broadband improvements, interim fireworks ban up for discussion at Yavapai County supervisors meeting In wake of national tragedy, YBBBS executive encourages community to invest ‘time, talent and treasure’ into agency Prescott’s FEMA flood rating improves; results in lower flood insurance rates for residents Prescott Valley to play host to Summer Garden Art Show, Public Art Display Watercolor Exhibit New Prescott High instrumental music, marching band director calls his role ‘the coolest job in the world’ Cleaned-up Rolling Hills Cemetery rededicated Field set in Chino Valley mayoral, council races

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers

Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. The unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend offers a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware. (David Zalubowski, AP File)

Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. The unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend offers a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware. (David Zalubowski, AP File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 31, 2022 12:46 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries