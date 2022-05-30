Prescott’s FEMA flood rating improves; results in lower flood insurance rates for residents

A December 2021 audit in Prescott by the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System has resulted in an upgraded rating, which city officials say should result in lower rates for the 500 local property owners who buy flood insurance.

A news release from the City of Prescott reports that the city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to provide flood insurance that is nearly always far less expensive than private flood insurance.

The National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS) is a voluntary incentive program that encourages communities to implement flood risk reduction measures that exceed the program’s minimum requirements, the news release explained.

“Under the CRS, communities that take additional actions to reduce their flood risk can earn discounts on NFIP flood insurance policies for their property owners,” stated the news release.

City staff was recently notified by the Insurance Services Office (ISO), which conducts the audits on behalf of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) that the December 2021 CRS Cycle Verification Visit audit has resulted in the community improving from a CRS Class 8 to a CRS Class 7.

“This is great news for the nearly 500 property owners in the City of Prescott that buy flood insurance,” states the news release. “Having a CRS Class 7 rating results in a 15% discount off flood insurance premiums for policy holders, which is an additional 5% savings over the CRS Class 8 rating.”

More information is available on the city’s website at www.prescott-az.gov, by calling the Public Works office at 928-777-1130, or on FEMA’s website at https://www.fema.gov/floodplain-management/community-rating-system.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.