Picture This: Memorial Day ceremony at Citizens Cemetery, Prescott

Photo Gallery 2022 Memorial Day at Citizens Cemetery (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

More than 200 people attended the Memorial Day ceremony at Citizens Cemetery, 815 E. Sheldon St., Prescott on Monday, May 30.

The program included local dignitaries, such as Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg, State Veterans Manager Patrick Kuykendall, Sheriff's Deputy Chief Jeff Newnum, Capt. G. William Weiler (USN Ret.), Col. Wanda A. Wright (USAF Ret.), the Camp Verde Calvary, Arizona Rough Riders (Troop I-A), American Legion Ernest A. Love Post 6 Honor Guard, and,

Cmdr. Dan Tillmans, Bradley S. Moors (To the Colors rifle salute), Sheriff David Rhodes, High Mountain Chordsmen (Ed Roush, director), Prescott High School Lt. Col. Bill DeKemper and the JROTC cadets, bagpiper Russell Lee Miller, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Dale Enlow, historian Melissa Ruffner, Marlo Alvarado of Sacred Heart School (essay contest winner), Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, and "Taps" by Bradley S. Moors.

The ceremony was followed by another at the Prescott National Cemetery, near the Prescott VA hospital.

Click HERE to view the Courier's Memorial Day special section.