Pet of the Week: Sammy (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Sammy is a 7-year-old cream and orange, long haired male. He was found as a stray. He is a bit shy but very loving. He enjoys petting and attention.
He’s a real charmer with his sweet personality. His recent grooming left him a little embarrassed by his lion cut, but his beautiful coloring will return soon! He may do better as the only cherished cat in the home.
To meet Sammy, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
