Pet of the Week: Jackson (United Animal Friends)
One look at Jackson and you know he is ready for action! He loves to play and would appreciate living with an energetic female canine companion. Jackson is very smart and has picked up walking on a leash very quickly. He is ready to learn whatever his new family would like to teach him.
Jackson is a well-rounded Cattle Dog mix who is very friendly, sweet and enjoys attention. He is just as happy going for walks as he is watching TV or taking a nap on a couch. He is housetrained and behaves well indoors.
Jackson is between 1 and 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is not well-suited to condo or apartment living and requires a secure fenced yard.
To learn about “Action Jackson,” you can email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
You can begin his adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
