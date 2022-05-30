Pet of the Week: Dash (Catty Shack)

Nine-month-old male Dash was born in August 2021 (had three siblings) and was a bottle fed baby. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, and curious.

He gets an A+ for head butting and licking you. He responds well to people and loves petting! He can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Yavapai County residents only, please!

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.