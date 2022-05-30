Pet of the Week: Chrissy (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Chrissy, and I am an approximately 7-month-old mixed breed. So far, since I’ve been at the shelter, staff have noticed that it appears I am house trained, and I am also good with other dogs.

I have not been around cats, so I can’t say if I like them or not. I am very much a puppy and will greatly benefit from some obedience training, but I do love to please.

An active household would be wonderful to help me burn off a bit of my puppy energy. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.