Pet of the Week: Chrissy (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Chrissy, and I am an approximately 7-month-old mixed breed. So far, since I’ve been at the shelter, staff have noticed that it appears I am house trained, and I am also good with other dogs.
I have not been around cats, so I can’t say if I like them or not. I am very much a puppy and will greatly benefit from some obedience training, but I do love to please.
An active household would be wonderful to help me burn off a bit of my puppy energy. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport
- Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County
- Obituary: Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Breaking: Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: