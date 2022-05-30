Pet of the Week: Baby (Yavapai Humane Society)
Hi everyone! My name is Baby! My name fits me perfectly because I am a sweet baby. I love walks, cuddles, and oh boy, oh boy, do I love being petted.
I may be 9 years young but that won’t stop me from running my way into your heart (and hopefully your home). I’ve been here since January due to my owner surrendering me because I got in a fight with another dog.
Although I love all the people taking care of me here, I really want to find my “fur-ever” home. Due to how much love I want to give and receive, I would prefer to be the one and only animal in your home. I love my peeps, just not so found of other animals!
It’s hard to find a best friend who is 96% funny, 100% sweet and 100% loyal, so please call my friends at Yavapai Humane Society today and ask to come meet ME! Remember… my name is Baby! The phone number to meet your new best friend is 928-445-2666!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport
- Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County
- Obituary: Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Breaking: Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: