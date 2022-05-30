Pet of the Week: Baby (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hi everyone! My name is Baby! My name fits me perfectly because I am a sweet baby. I love walks, cuddles, and oh boy, oh boy, do I love being petted.

I may be 9 years young but that won’t stop me from running my way into your heart (and hopefully your home). I’ve been here since January due to my owner surrendering me because I got in a fight with another dog.

Although I love all the people taking care of me here, I really want to find my “fur-ever” home. Due to how much love I want to give and receive, I would prefer to be the one and only animal in your home. I love my peeps, just not so found of other animals!

It’s hard to find a best friend who is 96% funny, 100% sweet and 100% loyal, so please call my friends at Yavapai Humane Society today and ask to come meet ME! Remember… my name is Baby! The phone number to meet your new best friend is 928-445-2666!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.