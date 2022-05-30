CASA for Kids: ‘Kyleigh and Kristopher’

Kyleigh (17) and Kristopher (13) are teen siblings currently in the foster care system. They have a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer assigned to them to meet with them, monitor their case, and advocate in court for their needs.

Kyleigh and Kristopher’s case plan is reunification and their parents have been putting in effort to remedy the circumstances that brought them into care. However, Kyleigh has expressed an interest in the Young Adult Program instead of reunifying with her parents. Her CASA obtained resources to help Kyleigh understand the options available to her. Kristopher wants to go home but he is worried that things will go back to how they used to be. The CASA explained Kristopher’s wishes in a report to the judge and advocated for family counseling so Kristopher can discuss his conflicting feelings with his parents in a safe environment and with support from a counselor.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of youth in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wants, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online and in-person training options are available. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the youth and their needs, gathering information about the youth’s circumstances, advocating for services, and providing information to the court about what is in the youth’s best interest. Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? COVID-19 precautions are in place so that CASA volunteers can advocate while staying safe. Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.